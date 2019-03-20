“We fought hard to get back in this position and I thanked the guys for getting me and Ern back to the tournament,” Alston said, referring to fellow senior Ernest Aflakpui, who were on the 2016 teams that made the NCAA tourney. “We fought hard this year and the whole season came down to a couple of plays here and there and some games the ball bounced our way and some games it didn’t and this was one of those games they hit a couple of shots to go up by 10 and you just have to live with it.”