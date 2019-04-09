Staley has credited longtime Temple men’s coach John Chaney over the years for her success. She told The Inquirer just before the women’s Final Four in 2015, “Every time we are in the tournament I think about Coach Chaney. I want him to feel a part of it, I really do. He raised me as a coach, he gave me the discipline, he set the stage, he gave an example of how you put your team in a position to win.”