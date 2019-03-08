STORRS, Conn. --This was a case of Shizz Alston willing Temple in a game the Owls couldn’t lose without having their NCAA hopes taking a major hit. With Alston scoring a career-high 34 points the Owls defeated UConn, 78-71 during Thursday’s American Athletic Conference game at Gampel Pavilion.
Temple (22-8, 12-5 AAC) clinched a first-round bye in the AAC tournament with one game left. The Owls host UCF (13-4) in their regular-season finale and can still overtake the Knights for third place.
Alston shot 12 for 14 from the field, 4 of 5 from three-point range and hit all six free throws. Quinton Rose scored 20 and Nate Pierre-Louis added 13.
Christian Vital scored 26 points for UConn, while 6-foot-10 sophomore Josh Carlton added 21 points.
Temple’s De’Vondre Perry hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 40.1 seconds left, extending the Owls lead to 72-65. Carlton’s dunk cut it to 72-67 with 32.4 seconds left. Temple then turned the ball over and UConn’s Tyler Polley was fouled shooting a three by Perry with 29.5 seconds remaining.
Polley hit 2 of 3, making it 72-69,
Alston, who entered the game a 90.5 percent free throw, then hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 27.4 seconds remaining, extending the lead to 74-69.
UConn’s Tarin Smith scored on an uncontested layup but Alston was again fouled. He again hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 22.1 seconds left. making it 76-71. UConn then missed a three, Perry got the rebound and was fouled and Temple had escaped.
With 7:36 left in the game, UConn’s Alterique Gilbert suffered an injury. He stayed down on the court for about five minutes and was helped off.
Temple scored the game’s first nine points and led by as many as 10 in the first half but took a 35-30 advantage into halftime.
Alston was keeping the Owls alive, hitting one big shot after another. He scored 17 first-half points.