He won’t be doing much kicking this spring, but redshirt junior kicker Aaron Boumerhi expects to be a participant when fall camps begins for Temple.
Bourmerhi was hampered by a hip injury that required season-ending surgery following the second game of last season. The surgery took place on Oct. 5.
“It is a tough injury, but I have been feeling good,” Boumerhi said in a recent interview.
Boumerhi says he has been proceeding with caution this spring.
“I probably could be back now but given my situation, I think it is the best interest in making sure there isn’t a re-injury,” Boumerhi said. “Time is on my side.”
Spring practice will end on April 13. The Owls won’t play a spring game, but will have a practice in front of the public that final day in what is called the Cherry & White Fan Fest.
In Boumerhi’s place, redshirt sophomore Will Mobley performed well. Mobley converted 11 of 15 field goals and 54 of 55 PATs. Ten of his 76 kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Boumerhi’s return will present a pleasant problem for Temple special teams coach Ed Foley.
“What a great problem to have is having guys who can put the ball through the pipes,” Foley said. “We will figure that out during summer camp, let those guys go out and compete and I think that will make them both better.”
To his credit, Mobley was able to take advantage of his chance last year.
“You never want somebody to go down and be injured so I feel for Aaron and am hoping he gets better and am trying to help him any way I can,” Mobley said. “But to have that opportunity (last year) was a great experience and a dream come true, really.”
Boumerhi experienced the same situation from Mobley’s point of view his freshmen year. A walk-on, Boumerhi was forced into duty around midseason when kicker Austin Jones suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a 34-27 loss of Oct. 6 that season at Memphis.
Boumerhi stepped in an made 15 of 17 field goals, earning second-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.
He also was the starter in 2017, making 15 of 23 field goals.
Last season he started the first two games, but after missing a 40-yarder in a 36-29 loss to Buffalo, he knew that he something was truly wrong. Before that kick, he has been hoping to just play with the pain.
“It wasn’t like I couldn’t walk, but to be able to play football and perform at the level I was used to, I knew I had to get surgery,” Boumerhi said.
Despite competing for the job, Boumerhi and Mobley have been helping each other this spring. Boumerhi has been giving Mobley advice, and they have remained friends.
"Circumstances have changed, but friendship hasn’t,” Mobley said. “That is one of the best things of having good teammates and a good team around you.”
The real competition will come in the fall. If Boumerhi is healthy, he presents the more powerful leg. His longest field goal is from 52 yards. Mobley’s was from 41.
Both have shown that they can be dependable kickers, which should make it one of the more interesting competitions during fall camp.