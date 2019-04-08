On Saturday, Temple coach Rod Carey said that the school has signed a junior college punter who will be eligible for the upcoming season, but couldn’t announce his name because his paperwork hadn’t come in.
The punter is Adam Barry, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound punter from Independence (Kan.) Community College. A person familiar with Temple recruiting said Barry would be coming, but didn’t know where the paperwork situation stood.
Barry announced last week on Twitter that he is 100 percent committed to Temple.
Barry will have three years of eligibility. Last season he averaged 37.4 yard on 47 punts.
Carey said that last year’s starting punter Connor Bowler will be transferring.
Barry is the second junior-college commitment who will be eligible for the coming season, joining offensive lineman Joseph Hooper from Butler (Kan.) Community College, who will have two years of eligibility.
Temple is also expected to go the junior-college route to recruit a placekicker for the 2019 season. Last week, Temple placekicker Aaron Boumerhi, coming off hip surgery, announced that he wouldn’t be returning to play football at Temple, although he hopes to graduate by the end of the summer.
Will Mobley, who replaced Boumerhi and converted 11 of 15 field goals, remains on Temple’s roster.
Temple has received four commitments for the 2020 class, according to the person familiar with recruiting. Other recruiting outlets have also published this information.
The most recent commitment is from Alex Odom, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback-defensive back from South Jersey’s Kingsway Regional who announced his decision on Twitter. He is the third player from South Jersey to commit to Temple.
The person familiar with Temple’s recruiting said that Odom is projected to be an outside linebacker or safety. Odom’s athletic ability was a strong selling point.
These are the commitments for the class of 2020:
Dyshier Clary DE 6-3, 210 Woodrow Wilson (N.J.)
Clyde Washington LB 6-2, 210 Lenape (N.J.)
Robert Longerbeam WR 6-0, 160 T.C. Williams (Va.)
Alex Odom OLB-S 6-1, 180 Kingsway (N.J.)