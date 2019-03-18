If you look at the makeup of the selection committee, you can see why. Does the commissioner of the Southland Conference or the athletic director at North Carolina-Asheville know Fran Dunphy? That’s the makeup of the committee. If it was all coaches, sure — Dunphy would probably be a 2-seed. Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade is on it, but what exactly is her incentive to reward the school that left her league? There’s no there there for this little theory. Temple got in because of its resume, and the lack thereof for its bubble competition.