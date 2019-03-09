Despite 15 points from both Charlie Brown and Lamarr Kimble, St. Joseph’s dropped its regular-season finale, 75-63, to VCU on the road in Richmond.
Brown had 10 rebounds, and Chris Clover and Jared Bynum each added 10 points, but it was no match for the conference-leading Rams. Marcus Evans had a game-high 23 points for VCU.
Next up for the Hawks is the Atlantic 10 Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn beginning Wednesday.
St. Joe’s (13-18, 6-12) is limping into the postseason, having won just four of their last 10 games. Friday’s loss to VCU comes on the heels of an 86-85 overtime loss to Imhotep alum Fatts Russell and Rhode Island at Hagan Arena on Tuesday.
With the other 12 A-10 teams in action on Saturday, the Hawks will have to wait to find out their seeding in the conference tournament. Depending on how Saturday’s games shake out, the highest the Hawks can climb in the seeding is 10th, and the lowest they’ll drop is to the 11th seed.