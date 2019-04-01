In the wake of the coaching change at St. Joseph’s, Hawks point guard Jared Bynum, who just completed his freshman season, said he is entering the transfer portal and planning to explore his options.
Bynum added that he doesn’t rule out returning to the Hawks.
On Sunday, Bynum wrote on Twitter, “After conversations with my family and myself, I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options at this time. St. Joe’s believed in me, and gave me an oppportunity on and off the court. Thank you to Coach Martelli, Coach Duda, Coach Bass and Coach Arnold for all they have done for me. St. Joe’s and Coach Lange is still an option but I would like to put myself in a situation where I can figure out what’s best for me.”
Three Hawks recruits who had committed for next year already had announced they had decommitted after Phil Martelli was let go, two of them before Sixers assistant Billy Lange was named the new coach. Bynum appears to be an important part of the evolving puzzle since he started at the point as a freshman, averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 assists.