New St. Joseph’s head basketball coach Billy Lange announced Wednesday the hiring of John Griffin III as an assistant coach.
Griffin, the son of John Griffin, the Hawks’ head coach from 1990 to 1995, comes to Hawk Hill after four years as an assistant coach at Bucknell, his alma mater. The Bison reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2018 while winning the 2017 Patriot League title and posting a 58-14 record in conference competition.
In a statement, Lange called Griffin “a natural fit” and said he “understands the passion of St. Joseph’s basketball.”
“I have known John since his playing career at St. Joe’s Prep and Bucknell,” Lange said, “and have developed a strong connection with him over the past six years as we discussed his professional and career aspirations. He brings great energy to the court.”
Griffin also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Rider, working as director of operations there. He spent three years playing professional basketball in Europe and was video coordinator of the Indiana Pacers in the 2010-11 season.
A 2008 graduate of Bucknell, Griffin was a part of two NCAA Tournament teams, including the squad that upset Kansas in the first round in 2005. An all-Patriot League player as a senior, he scored 1,084 career points, averaging 13.1, and still ranks third for career three-point field goals (220) with the Bison.
“St. Joseph’s has always been important to my family and I welcome the chance to be a part of the proud basketball tradition,” Griffin said. “I’m grateful to everyone at Bucknell who allowed me to grow as a coach but am excited about the opportunity to be back in Philadelphia and the Big 5.”