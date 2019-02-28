NEW YORK — St. Joseph’s used a 23-0 run in the second half to overcome a 16-point deficit and defeat Fordham, 66-52, on Wednesday night at Rose Hill Gym.
Lorenzo Edwards scored 12 points during the spurt, which spanned 7 minutes, 42 seconds, and brought the Hawks back from a 39-23 deficit. During the run, the Hawks hit 9 of 13 from the field, while the Rams missed 11 shots.
Charlie Brown led St. Joseph’s (12-16, 5-10 Atlantic 10) with a game-high 20 points, and added nine rebounds. Edwards scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Fresh Kimble added 14 points and five assists as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ty Perry led Fordham (11-17, 2-13) with 12 points.
The Hawks opened the game by missing their first eight three-point attempts, and the Rams used a 13-0 run late in the first half to build a 31-16 lead.
The teams entered intermission with Fordham leading, 34-23.
The Hawks shot only 1-for-16 from three-point range and 8-for-32 from the field in the first half.
St. Joe’s returns home to host La Salle at 5 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day. The Hawks seniors will be honored in a pregame ceremony.