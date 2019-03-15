NEW YORK -- Inside the Barclays Center on a Thursday night in March, second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament, if you were inside the building, maybe you saw the St. Joseph’s Hawks team you’d expected to all season. Entertaining. Efficient. Adding just enough big defensive plays, inside and out, to move on to the quarterfinals of the A-10.
The Hawks got by Duquesne, 92-86, to advance to Friday night, when they will face 2nd-seeded Davidson. They secured the lead late and held it at the foul line. Charlie Brown led St. Joe’s with 28 points but contributions came from up and down the lineup sheet, with freshmen Jared Bynum adding 16 points.
"I feel like we’re actually playing our best basketball right now,'' Hawks guard Fresh Kimble had said a couple of days earlier.
Sure enough.
The second half produced back and forth hoop entertainment, 61-61 already at the under-12 minute timeout, the teams combining to make half their shots. The Hawks pushed a lead out to 69-61, the Dukes got it back to 69-68 before Brown hit a three-pointer up top.
St. Joe’s had come out suggesting it meant business on the offensive end, with Charlie Brown starting things off with a big drive, a big bounce, a big dunk. The Hawks made 4 of their first 7 shots. All fine.
At the other end, not fine. Duquesne kept finding their way to an unprotected rim. The Dukes also hit a couple of threes, had made 7 of 8 shots, adding a free throw for an early 17-8 lead.
At that point, if you St. Joe’s up 49-43 at the half, congrats.
Brown kept going early for St. Joe’s, making 5 of his first 7, and the Dukes eventually calmed down, Hawks drawing within 27-21 midway through the half as Troy Holston came off the bench nailing a couple of threes. When it started to get away from St. Joe’s again, Lorenzo Edwards and Taylor Funk hit consecutive threes from up top to draw the Hawks within 35-32.
Most of the whistles to that point had sent Duquesne to the line. Whether that played into Phil Martelli’s late half strategy or not, Hawks point guard Jared Bynum went hard into the lane on four straight plays and came away with two points all four times, three of them after getting foul, converting 6 of 6 threes. This played into it too: For the half, St. Joe’s had 37 possessions, 2 turnovers.