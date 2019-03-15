Most of the whistles to that point had sent Duquesne to the line. Whether that played into Phil Martelli’s late half strategy or not, Hawks point guard Jared Bynum went hard into the lane on four straight plays and came away with two points all four times, three of them after getting foul, converting 6 of 6 threes. This played into it too: For the half, St. Joe’s had 37 possessions, 2 turnovers.