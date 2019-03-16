NEW YORK -- The shot missed, just a minute left, and Fresh Kimble followed it all the way, walking under the basket. It was a missed free throw, though. The pain on Kimble’s face a symbol of how close the St. Joseph’s Hawks had just come to knocking Davidson out of the Atlantic 10 tournament.
The last 150 seconds were going to decide Friday’s A-10 quarterfinal inside the Barclays Center. A Davidson guard drove and scored and got a foul call. A Davidson center missed one of his hook shots, defended away from the rim, but somehow got to the rebound even as it bounced to the ground.
At the other end, a Kimble drive fell off the rim. Free throws didn’t fall. Davidson, the No. 2 seed, ended the St. Joseph’s season, 70-60.
The Hawks had almost found their path to the semis. It became obvious, the one St. Joe’s had chosen to try. Get to the hoop. Use the shortest and quickest route possible. Charlie Brown and Kimble and Chris Clover all went in hard and successfully. There were just no jumpers to be had to join in. The Hawks made 2 of 19 threes.
The first half inside the Barclays Center had been rough and skittery, no rhythm to be seen. As these things tend to do, after halftime, a basketball game broke out, a riveting one.
It’s not a great start to a half when the other guys score in 16 seconds, and you had possession to start. Davidson tipped the opening pass, stole it, scored inside, and hit on a couple of their trademark backcuts, scoring on their first four possessions to widen a one-point lead out to seven.
St. Joe’s cut into it by tightening up at the defensive end, grabbing a couple of steals, going hard to the basket. Chris Clover converted a three-point play, after Fresh Kimble and Charlie Brown drove and scored.
Earlier, the Hawks came out aggressively, grabbing a 9-2 lead. But they were finding the front rim on jumpers, hitting just 1 of their first 8 threes, which allowed Davidson to get to nine points before the Hawks scored again. Davidson took their time getting there, making just 2 of their first 15 shots. Neither school had hit double digits by the under-12 timeout.
Brown got on the board first with a strong drive and a driving hook shot. But the three-point shooting wasn’t there, A four-point play by Lorenzo Edwards accounted for the only Hawks three in their first dozen tries.
By halftime, it was Davidson by 27-26. The two had combined to make 2 of 23 threes, that Edwards three still holding up for the Hawks. Beyond shots missing, you have to give the defenses credit for neither team finding a rhythm. St. Joe’s looked like it was trying to establish a quickness advantage but it was like they were out-quicking themselves. Their six turnovers were as many as they’d had the entire game against Duquesne.
Late in the half, Brown hit a couple of free throws, which put him over 1,000 career points, only the fifth Hawk to that in two seasons.