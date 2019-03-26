St. Joseph’s is in full search mode for a coach this week, final target destination still unknown.
Several sources said the school’s interest includes Colgate coach Matt Langel and Robert Morris coach Andy Toole.
Sixers assistant coach Billy Lange was expected to be interviewed for the job as early as Tuesday.
The biggest hanging question is whether the school is pursuing Jameer Nelson as a possible option to replace his former coach, Phil Martelli. There have been conflicting signals on that front but no indication that Nelson is the clear choice.
According to sources, St. Joe’s also has talked to Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, in addition to having contact with former Georgetown coach John Thompson III, reported to be a strong candidate for the open Vanderbilt job.
According to sources, Indiana assistant Bruiser Flint, a Hawks alum, is not in any talks with St. Joe’s, nor are Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby or LeMoyne coach Patrick Beilein.