It’s just hunch, but one team St. Joseph’s likely won’t want to face in next month’s Atlantic 10 basketball tournament is St. Bonaventure.
For the second time this year, the Bonnies earned a convincing win over the Hawks with Tuesday’s 76-51 victory at Hagan Arena.
On Jan. 9, St. Joseph’s lost, 73-47, at St. Bonaventure. That game is the largest margin of defeat for the Hawks this season.
It’s been that kind of season for the Hawks (11-14, 4-8 A-10), who have beaten first-place Davidson and struggled with a Bonnies team (10-14, 6-5) that was coming off a 30-point home loss to VCU. The Hawks supposed had momentum after Friday’s 30-point home win over St. Louis.
“They have beaten us for 80 minutes and had one lead, 3-0 tonight,” St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli said. “We didn’t have our voices, we didn’t have our legs.”
And the Hawks didn’t have their shooting eye, going 16-for-55 (29.1 percent)
St. Bonaventure, a team that hit just 1 of 18 three-pointers in Saturday’s loss to VCU, also needed no adjustment to a new rim.
In a game delayed 23 minutes before the opening tip due to a bent rim that had to be replaced, St. Bonaventure didn’t flinch, shooting 15-for-30 in the first half en route to a 41-16 lead. The Bonnies were 6-of-10 from three-point range and 5-of-7 from the line.
“When that first three went in for us, it made it easier," St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said.
It wasn’t just the rim, because the Bonnies sizzled in the second half. They shot shot 14-for-27 from the field and led by as many as 32 points.
Charlie Brown and Chris Clover each had 11 points for St. Joseph’s. The Bonnies were led by senior forward Courtney Stockard, who had 19 points.
Adding insult to injury, and in the Hawks’ case we stress the injury part -- bad luck on the medical front continued for St. Joseph’s. Before the game, the Hawks announced that redshirt senior forward Markell Lodge had season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
The injury occurred during the first half of Friday’s 91-61 home win over St. Louis. Lodge ended his career playing 82 games for the Hawks, with 38 starts.
In addition, point guard Fresh Kimble missed his ninth game with a fracture in his right hand and forward Pierfrancesco Oliva suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 12 at Duquesne.
There is a chance that Kimble could return, but there is no timetable.