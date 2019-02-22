St. Joseph’s guard Fresh Kimble, out for the last 10 games because of a fracture in his right hand, is expected to return for Saturday’s game at Massachusetts, the school said Friday.
The 6-foot redshirt junior, a Neumann-Goretti grad, is the second-leading Hawks scorer, averaging 16.8 points. It’s hard to say exactly how this will impact St. Joe’s, since the Hawks had lost four straight games before Kimble was hurt and were 4-6 in his absence. He has been a key player throughout his time, an offensive centerpiece and a third-year captain.
St. Joe’s, playing with a shortened rotation lately because of injuries, but struggling even before the injuries hit, is 11-15 overall and 4-9 in Atlantic 10 play, trying to get out of the bottom four spots in the league to avoid playing the first day of the A-10 tournament.