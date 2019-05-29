JB: Out of respect for Phil, I’m not going to tell you everything I saw. I can tell you I was extraordinarily concerned about the program on and off the court. I can also tell you I had those conversations with Coach Martelli. The narrative of “coming out of the blue” is not how I operate. Everybody in this department knows exactly where they stand and has since the day I got here. They also knew I was going to spend the year evaluating and that I’d have to make significant changes at the end of the year. I’m extraordinarily transparent in everything I do, particularly in this department. I care not at all what the media thinks. I care what my people think. I think you lack integrity when you don’t share with employees what you’re seeing and what your concerns are or what the positive is. I just believe in being completely transparent with people, and I’ve done that throughout my year here.