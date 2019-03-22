We don’t know how much they’ve narrowed the field on Hawk Hill. We have heard other names being mentioned seriously, including Colgate head coach Matt Langel, the former Penn and Temple assistant who has his school in the NCAA tournament. A Langel hire, at St. Joe’s or elsewhere, would be a home run going over the wall. Former Owls players held him in the highest regard. Basketball people rave about his hoop intellect. If Steve Donahue hadn’t been available, Langel would have been the obvious person to return to his alma mater. Again, home run. Wins and good basketball to follow.