What else can the Red Raiders do? They rolled into the Sweet 16 against the second-best defensive team in college hoops, Michigan, and blew the Wolverines away, 63-44. Then they looked at the daunting task of facing the No. 1 offense in the country in the Elite 8, Gonzaga. You think the Raiders were nervous? Nah. They held the Zags to ONLY 69 points, almost 20 points below their season average of 87.6.