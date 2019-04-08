Another thing that worries me is the Cavaliers coming in with a GIGANTIC chip on their shoulder. They’ve been on the revenge tour since the tournament started, trying to wash away the horrible taste of last year when they were the FIRST EVER men’s No. 1 seed to get bounced by a No. 16. And now, everybody’s all like, the Cavs got lucky against Auburn, the refs were blind, they shoulda never won. You know what they say about a wounded/disrespected animal. So, you can see I’m conflicted.