Mark Few’s Bulldogs just win, but winning in the West Coast Conference and winning in the ACC are two totally different animals. And just winning does NOT always mean covering the spread. Gonzaga has cashed only four tickets in the last 10 games, and this one is comin’ right down to the final buzzer. Would look to buy the hook if you can, and push FSU to +8. Also would take a little taste of the money line, with the Seminoles at +$280.