Handicapper Vegas Vic’s makes his picks for Thursday night. Also included are the odds to win the each region and the national title.
Double V is gonna start out West in Anaheim and grab Florida State +7.5 points over Gonzaga.
There are very few teams that have the length, talent and coaching to hang with Gonzaga. Florida State is one of the few. The Seminoles live in the ACC and had to fight Duke, Virginia and North Carolina, as well as a FIERCE non-conference schedule which included Purdue, Florida, LSU and Villanova. So, the 'Zags ain’t gonna scare Leonard Hamilton’s kids. The ‘Noles made the round of 32 two years ago, the Elite Eight last season, and this might be their best team.
Mark Few’s Bulldogs just win, but winning in the West Coast Conference and winning in the ACC are two totally different animals. And just winning does NOT always mean covering the spread. Gonzaga has cashed only four tickets in the last 10 games, and this one is comin’ right down to the final buzzer. Would look to buy the hook if you can, and push FSU to +8. Also would take a little taste of the money line, with the Seminoles at +$280.
In the late game down in Louisville, thinking about Oregon +8.5 points over Virginia. Over the last four years, Dana Altman has pushed the Ducks into the Sweet 16 twice, the Elite Eight once, and, AND, the Final Four once. Superb track record huh.
While we actually have the Cavaliers going all the way to the championship game, the spread here is too high. Especially against this flock of Ducks that is HOTTER than a plate of Carolina Reaper peppers, which was named HOTTEST pepper on the planet by the Guinness World Records. Oregon has ripped off a 10-0 PERFECTO, straight up, and, AND, against the spread. Also buying the hook here, and pushing the Ducks from +8.5 to +9, but gonna stay away from the money line.
Gimme $55 to win $50 on each game.