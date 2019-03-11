Temple senior guard Shizz Alston was named a first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection on Monday in a move that was widely expected. What was surprising is that the 6-foot-4 Alston wasn’t a unanimous choice for first team.

Three players were unanimous first-team choices -- Jeremiah Martin of Memphis, Corey Davis Jr. of regular-season champion Houston and Jarron Cumberland of Cincinnati.

Related stories

The all-star teams were selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

The player of the year will be announced on Wednesday. A league spokesman said the all-conference voting is separate from the player of the year voting, which means Alston should be in the running.

During the regular season, Alston was tied in scoring with Martin; both average 19.7 points per game. Alston is first in free-throw percentage (.906), third in assists (5.1 per game), eighth in steals (1.5 per game) and 15th in three-point shooting percentage (.351). He has made at least one three-pointer in a school-record 42 straight games.

“It is nice to get this, but the [NCAA] tournament is still the first thing on my mind and our goal is to win the conference tournament,” Alston said in a phone interview.

Temple is the No. 3 seed in the AAC tournament and will open play with a Friday 9 p.m. ET quarterfinal against the winner of No. 6 Wichita State and No. 11 East Carolina University in Memphis.

While Alston’s focus is on the NCAA’s, he said he used a preseason snub as motivation this year. Alston was not named on the preseason first or second team all-conference squads. (There was no preseason third-team, but is one now).

“I wasn’t on the preseason first or second teams so I kind of felt disrespected by that and I wanted to come out and make a statement,” Alston said. “I felt I have done that this year.”

Temple 6-8 junior Quinton Rose, who was a preseason first-team choice, earned second-team honors. Rose is averaging 16.5 points.

AAC first team all-conference

Shizz Alston, Jr., Temple

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati*

Corey Davis, Jr., Houston*

Jeremiah Martin, Memphis*

B.J. Taylor, UCF

Second team all-conference

Armoni Brooks, Houston

Aubrey Dawkins, UCF

Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

Jahmal McMurray, SMU

Quinton Rose, Temple

Third team all-conference

Jalen Adams, UConn

David Collins, USF

Tacko Fall, UCF

DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa

Laquincy Rideau, USF

All-freshman team

Dexter Dennis, Wichita State

Jayden Gardner, ECU*

Tyler Harris, Memphis

Nate Hinton, Houston*

Alexis Yetna, USF*

*unanimous selection