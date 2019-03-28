Between Villanova stints, Lange was head coach at Navy for seven seasons. The only hole in his resume is that he never took the Midshipmen to the NCAA Tournament. His highest finish was second in the Patriot League in 2007-08. Overall, Navy was 93-113 during Lange’s tenure. He did, however, coach the Merchant Marine Academy to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in his second of two seasons there, in 2000-01.