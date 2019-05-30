Phil Martelli, let go as St. Joseph’s basketball coach in March after being Hawks coach since 1995, may have an entirely new angle on the game. According to several sources, Martelli has a firm offer from Michigan to serve as top assistant to new Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard.
Howard, a former Michigan Fab Five great, had been a Miami Heat assistant with no college coaching experience, so it makes sense for him to have an experienced hand next to him.
If he takes the job, Martelli would be the second Philadelphia head coach to be let go and then take a Big Ten assistant job, following Bruiser Flint, the former Drexel coach now at Indiana.
Martelli did not respond Wednesday night to a request for comment.