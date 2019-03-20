He’s been touched by so much this week, he said. He doesn’t know who bought space on electronic billboards saying “Thank You Coach Phil,” but he was touched. He was really touched by the parents of a couple of past Hawks recruits who reached out describing such a positive recruiting experience, because those recruits didn’t end up choosing St. Joe’s. It was tough to leave Fran Dunphy alone since he was coaching Temple on Tuesday night, so Dunphy called him. Martelli felt bad about that.