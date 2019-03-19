Another era of Big 5 basketball is ending. A big, boisterous era. Phil Martelli, head coach of the St. Joseph’s Hawks since 1995, has been fired, according to a source who said Martelli was informed of the decision Monday.
St. Joe’s announced the decision later Tuesday morning. According to several sources, the team was informed in a meeting Tuesday morning.
This is a big move on Hawk Hill, considering Martelli was literally the face of the school. According to a source, it was the decision of athletic director Jill Bodensteiner, with the approval of the St. Joe’s board.
“Coach Phil Martelli stands out among out among his peers in college basketball not only for his long tenure and the many accolades that he and his teams have achieved, but also for his engagement with the community and his service as an ambassador for SJU,” the university said in a statement. “The University recognizes and celebrates the history and heart that Coach Martelli brought to the program and thanks him for his long service, dedication and stewardship.”
Martelli, who will turn 65 in August, was the national coach of the year in 2004 after leading the Hawks to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The Hawks reached the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament but has had three straight losing seasons since. He coached the Hawks in the NCAA Tournament seven times.
His tenure went beyond X’s and O′s. Martelli and Fran Dunphy, finishing out his last season at Temple, spearheaded local and national Coaches vs. Cancer efforts, raising millions. Even away from Hawk Hill, Martelli long ago had become one of the most recognizable sports figures in the city, known for his quick wit and tell-it-like-it-is ways.