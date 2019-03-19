Martelli could have left for Power 5 jobs after 2004, but he knew how to be the St. Joe’s coach. In this era when coaches typically quarantine their players away from the public and the media, Martelli kept his locker room open after games and his practices open to the public. In this modern world, security got a little tighter to the whole athletic complex, but anyone who could talk their way into the building was welcome to wander into the gym.