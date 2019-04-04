Villanova’s Phil Booth was named Big 5 men’s basketball player of the year Thursday, marking the third straight season a Villanova player took the top honor, after Jalen Brunson last season and Josh Hart.
Booth joined teammate Eric Paschall on the all-Big 5 first team, along with Temple’s Shizz Alston, Penn’s AJ Brodeur, and Charlie Brown of St. Joseph’s. Big 5 coaches and media members vote on the selections.
Fran Dunphy won Big 5 coach of the year in his last season as Temple’s coach. Dunphy also will be inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame at the April 15 banquet at the Palestra. He’ll be joined by former St. Joseph’s women’s coach Jim Foster, former Temple player Kamesha Hairston, former Villanova player Mike Nardi, former La Salle player Steve Smith, former Penn player Mark Zoller and retiring La Salle athletic director Bill Bradshaw.
Penn swept player and coach of the year for Big 5 women’s basketball. Sophomore Eleah Parker added player of the year to her Ivy League defensive player of the year and unanimous first-team all-league selections. Mike McLaughlin won coach of the year for the fifth time in his 10 seasons at the Quakers’ helm.
Other men’s honors went to Villanova’s Saddiq Bey, rookie of the year; Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis, most improved; and Temple’s De’Vondre Perry, scholar-athlete of the year.
The all-Big 5 men’s second team has Temple’s Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose, La Salle’s Pookie Powell, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Fresh Kimble of St. Joseph’s, and Penn’s Devon Goodman.
Penn will be honored as team champion after sweeping the Big 5 city series.
Other women’s award winners: Penn’s Princess Aghayere, most improved; Temple’s Emani Mayo, scholar-athlete of the year; and Temple’s Marissa Mackins, rookie of the year.
The women’s first team: Temple’s Alliya Butts and Mia Davis, Villanova’s Mary Gedaka and Kelly Jekot, and Parker.
The women’s second team: St. Joe’s Alyssa Monaghan, Penn’s Aghayere and Ashley Russell, and Villanova’s Adrianna Hahn and Jannah Tucker.