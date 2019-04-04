Fran Dunphy won Big 5 coach of the year in his last season as Temple’s coach. Dunphy also will be inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame at the April 15 banquet at the Palestra. He’ll be joined by former St. Joseph’s women’s coach Jim Foster, former Temple player Kamesha Hairston, former Villanova player Mike Nardi, former La Salle player Steve Smith, former Penn player Mark Zoller and retiring La Salle athletic director Bill Bradshaw.