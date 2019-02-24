If you were to judge by the first half of the game, you wouldn’t have much confidence. Penn led 22-10 with eight minutes, 4t seconds to go in the first half, and 27-19 with 4:44 remaining, but trailed 32-30 at halftime. As was the case in most of the last few games, the Quakers’ defense was more the issue than the offense: the Big Red (13-13, 5-5) hit seven of 14 three-point attempts.