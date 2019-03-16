That’s a funny play to highlight when a season ends, but it said something about more than this game, more about the last four years of Penn basketball. Harvard came into this four-team Ivy tournament as the top seed, had played a season’s worth of close games, and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker noted how his players had to do everything they could to make winning plays down the stretch. The Crimson did it, ended Penn’s season, 66-58. Toughness and composure were other words Amaker used about his own guys. He chose correctly.