Penn was picked during the preseason to finish second in its conference, but is now fighting to earn the fourth and final spot in the postseason tournament with four games to play. The Quakers will travel to Harvard, the league’s No. 2 team, on Friday and 2-8 Dartmouth on Saturday, and close the season with Yale, which leads all teams with an 8-2 conference record, and 5-5 Brown next weekend.