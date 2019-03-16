I think Yale is the best team. For TV’s sake, we’d like to see Harvard-Yale. I’m not in the rooting business, but those are the two best teams in this league, competing with everything on the line. And the rivalry, all that stuff would play into it, and the co-champ [tie for first place] is settled. I think that’s where we end up, but I think Yale is the best team and they’ve got to play that way.