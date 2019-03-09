Penn knew the math and came out charging, competing like a team that desperately wanted to continue playing meaningful basketball games. Needing two wins this weekend to secure the fourth and final Ivy League playoff berth, Penn is halfway there after Friday’s 77-66 win over Yale at the Palestra.
The game wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate. Penn was never threatened in the second half.
It all comes down to Saturday’s 6 p.m. game when Penn (18-11, 6-7 Ivy League) hosts Brown (19-10, 7-6). The winner will earn the fourth spot.
Harvard, Yale and Princeton had entered the weekend having already clinched spots.
Brown (19-10, 7-6) defeated Princeton on Friday, 67-63 in a game that ended before Penn and Yale tipped off.
Yale dropped to 19-7, 9-4 in the Ivy League.
Senior guard Antonio Woods and junior forward AJ Brodeur set the tone, but the two Penn veterans had plenty of help.
Woods, especially, played like somebody who desperately wants to return to an Ivy League tournament that the Quakers won last year.
He scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half, when the Quakers held a 46-30 lead.
In addition to spurring the offense, the 6-foot-2 Woods guarded 6-7 junior Miye Oni, a serious candidate for Ivy League player of the year.
Oni scored just two points and was held to 1 for 8 shooting. In Yale’s 78-65 home win over Penn on Feb. 9, Oni had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and just one turnover. This was a much different story for Oni and his team.
In Friday’s win, Brodeur contributed 24 points and eight rebounds. Among Penn’s other contributors were guard Devon Goodman, who totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and senior guard Jake Silpe with five points and four assists.
Yale was led by senior guard Alex Copeland, who scored 19 points.