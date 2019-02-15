Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.
Johnson, who starred at Glassboro High School, put out a tweet that read “Eugene, see you this fall #GoDucks” with a photograph of a player wearing an Oregon uniform.
Because the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johnson received his undergraduate degree in December from Penn State, he will be eligible to play for the Ducks right away.
Johnson issued an Instagram post on Jan. 11 announcing that he had entered the NCAA transfer database and would not play his final season at Penn State. He struggled last season with dropped passes and missed three games with an injury, catching 25 passes for 352 yards.
In the 2017 season, Johnson had 54 receptions for 701 yards.