Top-seeded Penn State is heading to its first men’s lacrosse Final Four in program history after beating eighth-seeded Loyola, 21-14, on Sunday in East Hartford, Conn.
Joining the Nittany Lions at the semifinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday are three-seed Virginia, two-seed Duke and and five-seed Yale.
Duke and Virginia will face off at noon on Saturday, followed by Penn State and Yale at 2:30 p.m.
The winners meet in the championship game on Monday at 1 p.m.
Mac O’Keefe matched an NCAA Tournament record with his nine goals for the Nittany Lions. Jack Kelly added four goals, and Grant Ament had eight assists and a goal of his own en route to the win.
Yale, the defending national champion, beat Penn in overtime, 19-18, behind a Jack Tigh game-winner with 1 minute, 57 seconds remaining in the four-minute OT.
Penn (12-4) got three goals apiece from Tyler Dunn, Mitch Bartolo, Adam Goldner, Sean Lulley and Simon Matthias, but it wasn’t enough.
The Bulldogs got revenge on the Quakers after Penn beat Yale for the Ivy League regular-season and Tournament titles.
Prior to Sunday’s game, Penn hadn’t lost since March 2.
Three of the four quarterfinal matchups went into overtime. Duke beat Notre Dame, 14-13, and Virginia beat Maryland, 13-12, in extra time.
West Chester, a five-seed, fell to fourth-ranked Adelphi in the Division-II women’s lacrosse title game on Sunday in Allendale, Mich. by a score of 11-5.
It was the first time all season that West Chester, which finished the season with a 20-3 record, lost a game in regulation. Its two previous losses this season came in overtime.
Adelphi snapped the Golden Rams’ 14-game winning streak. West Chester fell to 2-8 overall in national championship games.
Downingtown West’s Ryan McKinney and Council Rock North’s Devon Mela each scored a pair of goals for West Chester. Tara Morrissey, who starred at Bishop Shanahan, had four assists.
