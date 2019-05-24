- What: Division I men’s lacrosse semifinal
- Who: Virginia (15-3) vs. Duke (13-4)
- When: Saturday, noon
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV: ESPN2
- Outlook: Virginia beat Maryland in overtime to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2011. The Cavaliers have six local players, including Player of the Year candidate Matt Moore and midfielder Dox Aitken. Duke beat ACC rival Notre Dame in overtime to move to the semifinals. The Blue Devils have won 11 straight over the Cavaliers.
- Virginia local players: Jeff Connor, Fr., M, Wallingford/Strath Haven; Matt Moore, So, A, Garnet Valley, Pa./Garnet Valley; Dox Aitken, Jr., M, Villanova/Haverford School; Dave Smith, Sr., M, Medford, N.J., Shawnee; Jack Reilly, Jr., D, Berwyn/Conestoga; Justin Schwenk, Jr., M/FO., Royersford/Spring-Ford.
- Duke local players: none.
- What: Division I men’s lacrosse semifinal
- Who: Penn State (14-1) vs. Yale (14-3)
- When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV: ESPN2
- Outlook: Penn State looks to continue a season of firsts with a Division I national championship. The Bulldogs beat Penn to make it to Lincoln Financial Field. The Nittany Lions have 10 local players, including Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Grant Ament and Defensive Player of the Year Chris Sabia – both from Haverford School. Harvard dealt Penn State its only loss. Yale has three local players on the roster.
- Penn State local players: Grant Ament, R-Jr., A, Doylestown/Haverford School; Brandon Stern, M, Jr., Cherry Hill/Cherry Hill East; T.J. Malone, Fr., A, West Chester/Haverford School; Mike Shinske, So., M, Medford, N.J./Shawnee; John Nostrant, So., M, Haverford/Haverford School; Seamus Glynn, Fr., A/M, Villanova/Malvern Prep; Chris Sabia, Sr., D, Harleysville/Haverford School; Malcolm Glendenning, So., LSM, Lafayette Hill/Chestnut Hill Academy; Jack Trainor, Fr., A, Downingtown/Malvern Prep; Nick Cardile, Jr., D, West Grove/Avon Grove; Brayden Peck, So., D, West Grove/Avon Grove; Jack McCaughan, So., D, Medford/St. Augustine Prep.
- Yale local players: Brody Wilson, Jr., G, Downingtown/Downingtown East; Chris Hladczuk, So., A, Jenkintown/La Salle; Bryce De Muth, Fr., D, Landenburg/Avon Grove.