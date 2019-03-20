“There are a lot of top programs around Indiana: Purdue, IU, Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, most of them closer than Penn State,” Lee said. “But I came out here for an official visit and [was sold]. The biggest thing with the coaches for me is that they look at you as a part of their family and not just an athlete. Once they recruit you, they’re only looking out for your best interest, and not just for the four or five years you’re here but for the rest of your life.”