Penn State revealed Thursday the kickoff times for its first five games of the 2019 football season, beginning on Aug. 31 with a 3:30 p.m. start against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions open their schedule with three non-conference games, all at home. After Idaho, they will host Buffalo in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Sept. 7 on Fox. On Sept. 14, Pittsburgh comes to Happy Valley for a noon start on ABC, the last meeting of the current four-game series between the intrastate rivals.
The Lions will play their Big Ten opener on Friday night, Sept. 27, at Maryland, an 8 p.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. They’ll follow that with a noon kickoff in their Homecoming game against Purdue, televised by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
Aug. 31: vs. Idaho, 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 14: vs. Pittburgh, noon (ABC)
Sept. 27: at Maryland, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Oct. 5: vs. Purdue, noon (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)
Oct. 12: at Iowa, time and TV TBD
Oct. 19: vs. Michigan, time and TV TBD
Oct. 26: at Michigan State, time and TV TBD
Nov. 9: at Minnesota, time and TV TBD
Nov. 16: vs. Indiana, time and TV TBD
Nov. 23: at Ohio State, time and TV TBD
Nov. 30: vs. Rutgers, time and TV TBD