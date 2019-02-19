The point? Villanova has its limitations but also enough mental toughness that one big late-game clunker does not change the arc of the season. If you thought this could be a Final Four team, you were crazy, unless you meant a Loyola-like Final Four team. (Which any team that makes the NCAAs hitting on all cylinders has to think it has a shot to be.) If you think Villanova can’t win a couple of games in the tournament, you’re equally off.