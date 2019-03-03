HANOVER, N.H. – A.J. Brodeur had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Penn to a 65-51 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Antonio Woods had 14 points and seven assists for Penn (17-11, 5-7 Ivy League). Devon Goodman added 13 points. Jackson Donahue had 10 points for the visitors.
With the win, Penn remained one game behind Brown in the loss column in the fight for the fourth and final Ivy League Tournament spot after the Bears beat Cornell, 75-51. The Quakers will host the Bears at 6 p.m. next Saturday after playing Yale on Friday.
James Foye had 13 points for the Big Green (11-17, 2-10), who have lost six games in a row. Aaryn Rai added 12 points. Brendan Barry had six rebounds.
The Quakers improved to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Penn defeated Dartmouth, 82-79, on Feb. 15.