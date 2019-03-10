After six roller-coaster weeks, Penn finally scratched and clawed its way to the final spot in the Ivy League tournament with a 58-51 win over Brown at a raucous Palestra on Saturday.
There was an edge in the house from the opening tip. Jake Silpe hit an early three that brought the crowd to its feet, and Brown star Desmond Cambridge responded with a three and a roar toward the rafters. The action wasn’t always that pretty, but the 27-27 tie at halftime was fair.
Penn opened the second half on an 8-0 run, with defensive stops that were just as impressive as the baskets.
Brown countered with 13 of the game’s next 17 points, capped off by an Obi Okolie three-pointer that put the Bears ahead 40-39 with 14 minutes, 34 seconds to go.
Penn responded with an 11-4 run that included five straight points by Devon Goodman -- three of which came from beyond the arc that Cambridge bit on with a giant leap into the air.
As the teams came down the stretch, the crowd suddenly went silent with 3:40 to go when Cambridge hit the deck, grabbed his right knee and screamed in pain. He was able to walk off under his own power, and returned after a brief spell on the bench.
There was a grand total of one field goal made in the last seven minutes of the game, and seven points combined between the teams. But if anyone noticed, they didn’t care. All that mattered was that Penn survived.