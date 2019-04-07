“I think he’s hard on himself. If he’s missing shots or not helping his team, he puts a lot on himself. We talk about it – ‘be free, man, go after this, we need you, be a player.’ If the shot’s not going in or whatever, impact the game in other ways. That’s kind of what we talked about, and I thought he took a step for sure in [Saturday’s] game. We’re going to need it, obviously" on Monday.