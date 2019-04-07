The bettor who plunked down $1,500 on Texas Tech to win the national championship back in November is one win away from cashing in on his 200-1 wager.
The unidentified bettor put his ticket up for sale on PropSwap.com for $65,000 prior to Saturday’s national semifinals. He declined the highest bid of $57,500, as well as a $50,000 offer from former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. As of late Sunday afternoon, he was sitting tight ahead of Monday’s championship game.
“I don’t believe the $300k ticket is going to get posted,” PropSwap co-founder Luke Pergande told the Inquirer. “He said he’d accept $200,000, but that’s way too high.”
Texas Tech is a 1.5-point underdog to Virginia. Their money line ranges from about +100 to +110. The prescient bettor also has some tickets on PropSwap on the Cavaliers, “so he’s not totally exposed if UVA wins,” said Pergande, who estimated the total in the “mid five figures.”
Another bettor who has two $4,000 winners on the Red Raiders is going to sell his tickets he grabbed at 80-1. In fact, that guy is a Texas Tech alum who is flying to see if his school can win its first national championship.
The over/under at Parx and SugarHouse in Philadelphia is 117.5, There are some 118′s out there (FanDuel, Caesars), but either way this will go off as the lowest total for a national championship since Villanova upset Georgetown in 1985.
And it’s not even close, according to a list compiled by VegasInsider.com.
Monday promises to be a dentist appointment of a basketball game. Virginia is first in the nation in fewest points allowed at 55.5. Texas Tech is third at 58.8. (Michigan is second at 58.3).
Since the tournament expanded in 1985, the only time the projected over/under was less was that year’s championship when Villanova stunned Georgetown, 66-64, easily going over the 112 Vegas was offering.
Only twice has that number been even less than 130. Florida beat UCLA, 73-57, in 2006 to barely go over the posted number of 128. But four years later, Duke beat Butler, 61-59, to stay under the total of 128.5.
Four of the last five national championship games -- and seven of the last nine -- have finished under the over/under total.
