Villanova got no favors from the selection committee other than being in Hartford. The great predictive website kenpom.com has the Cats beating Saint Mary’s by just 66-65. If I did not watch the Wildcats so often and believe in how they play, that prediction would have me call for an upset. That said, I am not overly confident in the Wildcats simply because of the matchup. I would actually like the matchup with Purdue better if they can get there.