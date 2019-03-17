The biggest question for Philadelphia basketball fans is whether Temple (23-9) did enough to secure a spot in the tournament after the Owls’ disappointing 80-74 loss to Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinal Friday night. According to CBS NCAA analyst and former Villanova head coach Steve Lappas, Temple punched their March Madness ticket after their win over Central Florida last week. But now Temple will have to sweat it out until this evening.