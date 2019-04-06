Barkley also hasn’t held back his praise of Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who was hired back in 2014 to replace Tony Barbee. After missing the NCAA Tournament during his first three seasons, Pearl has led the Tigers to two straight tournament appearances, including this year’s historic run. But Pearl also had a history of running afoul of NCAA rules, and two of his assistants at Auburn were ensnared by the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball. USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote last month that Pearl symbolizes the rot in college athletics.