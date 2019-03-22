The Cooper River, which has been a rowing spot for decades, has gained traction in recent years as a bigger draw, especially since Camden County completed a $10.5 million dredging in 2017. There have also been other improvements, such as a $2 million restoration of banks, and better connections between rowers and local hotels and restaurants. The course is bordered by five towns: Pennsauken and Cherry Hill on the north side, and Camden, Collingswood, and Haddon Township on the south.