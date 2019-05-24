- What: Division II men’s lacrosse final
- Who: Merrimack (Mass.) 16-3 vs. Limestone (S.C.) 20-0
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV: ESPN2
- Outlook: Limestone returns to the Division II championship game for a record 12th time. The Saints will try for their sixth Division II title. Trailing by a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining its national semifinal, Merrimack got a late goal from Dom Thomas to send the game to overtime, and then younger brother Christian Thomas returned reigning champion Merrimack to the title game.
- What: Division III men’s lacrosse final
- Who: Cabrini 21-2 vs. Amherst (Mass.) 18-4
- When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV: ESPN2
- Outlook: Cabrini has to travel only 20-some miles from Radnor to play for its first Division III championship. Senior Jordan Krug scored seven goals as the Cavaliers upset Salisbury State in the national semifinals. Amherst outscored Williams by 5-0 in the fourth quarter to win, 12-8, in the semifinals.