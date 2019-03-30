Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic looks at Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games.
LAS VEGAS -- Double V is gonna roll with Gonzaga -4 points over Texas Tech in Saturday’s opener.
Are you feeling that Texas Tech’s breeze past Michigan was Tech’s stingy D, or, the fact that the Wolverines could not shoot a lick? We’re going with CAN’T shoot a LICK! The Wolves had only ONE guy that shot above 50% on the floor, and just ONE kid that shot over 40% on triples. So, yea, Tech looked fabulous, but they had help.
However, the 'Zags are a high-powered offensive machine, actually, THE HIGHEST in the NCAA, averaging 88 points per game. Mark Few’s starting five boasts two kids -- Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura -- that tickle the twine at 68% and 59% respectively.
Appreciate what Chris Beard has done with the Red Raiders, but gotta put Gonzaga into the Final Four, and it’s $55 to win $50.
Vic is not gonna drop any cash on the Virginia/Purdue game, but I do have some pretty cool numbers.
>>The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of only 55 points per game. Purdue slots in at No. 45, giving up 66 ppg.
>>UVA does not mind packing a bag, winning 15 of 17 away from home. However, against the spread, they’ve covered only two of the last six outside of Charlottesville.
>>And as you might suspect, the Cavs like to go low, posting four unders in the last five games.
>>The Boilermakers have covered four of the last five, six of the last eight, and three of four as an underdog this season.
>>Looking at the big picture, Virginia’s overall spread log sits at 24-11, 14-5 on the road and 22-11 as a favorite.
>>The Boilers overall spread mark is 20-15, 10-10 on the road and 3-1 as a dog.
Note: Final Four will be April 6 and 8 and televised on CBS. The Saturday, April 6 national semifinals will start shortly after 6 p.m. The national championship game on Monday, April 8 will start shortly after 9 p.m.