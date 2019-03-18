» Guy walked into Resorts in Atlantic City recently and dropped 25 grand on the Houston Rockets to win the title (at 13-1), 25k on them to win the Western Conference (at 15-2) and $10,000 on Milwaukee to win the East (2-1). As of Sunday night, DraftKings, which runs the sharp sportsbook at Resorts, had dropped the Rockets to 10-1 to win the title and 6-1 to win the conference. Milwaukee, which lost to the Sixers on Sunday, remained at 2-1. The Sixers are 5-2 to win the East, 12-1 to win the title.