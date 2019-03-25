La Salle basketball players Traci Carter and Cian Sullivan plan to transfer from the school after they graduate this spring, according to a source familiar with their decisions.
Sullivan, a reserve 7-foot-2 center from Tralee, Ireland, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying, “Blessed to say I’m graduating from La Salle University this spring! I want to thank everyone at the university for everything. With two years left of eligibility I plan on graduate transferring to another program to play and pursue a masters degree.”
This season, Carter, in his first season playing for La Salle after transferring from Marquette, started 30 of the 31 games he played and averaged 6.4 points a game. Sullivan played nine games, scoring eight points overall.
With Pookie Powell and Carter gone, Explorers point guard duties could fall to a freshman, Ayinde Hikim, who has committed to La Salle out of Mount Zion Prep in Maryland. Other guards on the roster will include returners Saul Phiri, Jack Clark, David Beatty, and incoming freshman Christian Ray from the Haverford School. All that spells a lot of competition for wing minutes.